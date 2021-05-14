'Great Sneak Peak' planned for Brown County Museum of History

Special to the Bulletin

The “Great Sneak Peek” advance opening will unveil new exhibits and a revitalized interior at the Brown County Museum of History from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

Visitors will be the first to see new exhibits and displays, and enjoy free refreshments, a self-guided tour of the Old Jail, and be entertained by “Living Statues’ — costumed actors presenting famous historical people from Brown County.

With the museum closed for more than a year, the excitement is high to once again open the doors for visitors of all ages.

“So many people have called to find out when the museum will be reopening," director Wanda Fergason said. "Come out and celebrate with a sneak peek of everything new at the museum. The street will be closed for this event, with tables and refreshment stations, so everyone can enjoy touring both buildings and being out in the fresh air.”

Timed tours will take visitors through the main exhibit building, then take their time exploring the 118 year-old Old Jail.

Enjoy free parking all around the Courthouse and Old Jail.

“With so much to see, we are letting ticket holders keep their ticket and come back again another day," said Denise Hudson, museum board member and tourism director at the Early Visitors Center.

"You are getting all the day’s special events plus another museum visit for free. And if you purchase online you are certain to get a ticket, and also pick your tour time.”

New additions include:

• More artifacts in the Native American exhibit.

• Guns of the Frontier.

• Mr. Mallouf’s Boot Shop.

• Fossils: Brown County Before Time.

• A printing shop complete with a vintage press.

In addition, the World War II mural is under restoration and on view.

“It’s a great family event with something for everyone,” museum board president Dion White said.

Tickets are $10 each and are limited. Tickets are on sale at Early Visitors Center, Lehnis Railroad Museum, Wendlee Broadcasting and online at www.browncountymuseumofhistory.org

For more information call Museum Director Wanda Furgason at 325-642-5072.