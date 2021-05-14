Hendrick Urgent Care in Brownwood to open Monday

Eleven months after a groundbreaking ceremony on an empty tract of dirt, Hendrick Health introduced its new 3,500-square-foot Urgent Care medical facility in Brownwood Friday morning with a ribbon cutting.

Hendrick Urgent Care, at 400 E. Commerce, will open to patients for the first time Monday, May 17.

The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and will provide walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries. The clinic includes five exam rooms, a large procedure room and adult and children’s waiting areas, Hendrick Health said.

The walk-in clinic in the nearby United Supermarkets store has been closed, with the staff relocated to the Early clinic.

Representatives of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Brownwood joined Hendrick Health staff and board members for Friday’s ribbon cutting.

Urgent Care medical director Dr. Sarah Ferguson of Abilene said the facility will provide care for minor injuries and illnesses “at a time when it’s most convenient for patients, not necessarily when it’s most convenient for doctors.

“We’re going to be compassionate and smart with our care, and we’re going to have increased access, kind of a fast pass to getting people into the Hendrick system when they need more specialized care, or when they need follow-up, maybe to get established with a new primary care physician or to get into a specialist,” Ferguson said.

Hendrick Health president and CEO Brad Holland said Hendrick is excited to continue investing in Brown County.

“We started with our medical office building years ago and moved on to the Surgery Center,” Holland said. “We’ve been recruiting new physicians. We ultimately then purchased what is today known as Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, and today, this beautiful building, Urgent Care, just continues the investment in Brown County to build an infrastructure and ecosystem so you no longer have to travel from Brown County for care.”

Most major insurances are accepted, Hendrick Health said.

The Urgent Care medical staff will provide treatment for conditions including fever, cold and flu, minor cuts that may require stitches, possible broken bones or simple fractures, minor eye, ear and skin infections, severe sore throat, sprains and strains and vomiting and diarrhea.

The clinic will be equipped with digital X-ray and laboratory services.

Hendrick Urgent Care will also offer online registration and bill-pay options. Patients who check in online will automatically receive text messages counting them down to their scheduled arrival time. Patients who aren’t able to make it to the clinic in person can schedule a virtual appointment online.

Hendrick Urgent Care will also open in Abilene on Monday, May 17.