12-count indictment returned in Lake Brownwood boat crash

The April session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned a 12-count indictment against a West Texas man in connection with a May 28, 2020 boat crash on Lake Brownwood.

Trent Lee Houchin, 32, of Sudan was indicted on six counts of intoxication assault and six counts of aggravated assault, records in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state. The indictment contains a deadly weapon (watercraft) enhancement.

Seven Sudan residents, including five who were flown out by helicopter, were injured in the crash, the Lake Patrol said earlier.

Houchin is alleged by indictment to have caused serious injury to six individuals by crashing the boat into a wall or embankment while operating the boat:

• At night.

• Under the influence of alcohol.

• Without a proper lookout.

• At an unsafe speed.

Houchin is also alleged to have lacked experience with the boat and familiarity with the lake, and to have operated the boat with decreased visibility, the indictment states.

Also indicted, according to Brown County Jail Records and District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office:

Angel Cruz-Santiago, sexual assault of a child

Issac Fehr, online solicitation of a minor

Justin Eugene Collins, DWI

Michael Don Gressett, DWI

Michael Ray Foshee, possession of a controlled substance

Edward Lloyd Wells, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Christopher Erickson, aggravated sexual assault of a child

John Raymond Wilkerson, possession of a controlled substance

Kyle Deleon James, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Jolene Nicole French AKA Jolene Campos, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Joanna Ellen Hopkins AKA Jeanna Hopkins, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Joe Louis Dunn Jr., possession of a controlled substance

Stephanie Shea Seaboalt AKA Stephanie Davis, possession of a controlled substance

Brandy Pancake, possession of a controlled substance

Daniel Lee Tillery, possession of a controlled substance

James Virgil Bilbrey, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Richard Keath Morris, DWI

Elaina Aguirre, DWI

Victor Hugo Rueda, theft

Patrick Espinoza, DWI

Jason Paul Bunch, DWI

Dustin Richard McGaha, DWI

Rodolfo Nava, DWI

Kirt Anderson, continuous violence against the family

Jacob Morgan, assault family violence

Zachary Jonlee McClellan, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Israel Rivera Cintron, burglary of a habitation

Luis Esteban Rivera, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault against a pregnant woman

Isaac Joel Rivas, injury to elderly individual

Sherhonda Lynn Caine, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Mustafa Thaqi, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)

Christopher Ryan Fell, burglary of a habitation

Joshua David Wayne McDaniel, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Griffin Daniel Chodacki, possession of a controlled substance

Andria Delaine Loudermilk, possession of a controlled substance

Ramiro Juan Huerta, possession of a controlled substance

Sarah Rose Neuse, possession of a controlled substance

Edward Baldwin, possession of a controlled substance

Joanna Ellen Hopkins, AKA Jeanna Hopkins, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Dickie Flanagan, online solicitation of a minor

Frank Ross Greenwood, online solicitation of a minor

Reid Darwin Phelps Jr., obstruction or retaliation, engaging in organized criminal activity