12-count indictment returned in Lake Brownwood boat crash
The April session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned a 12-count indictment against a West Texas man in connection with a May 28, 2020 boat crash on Lake Brownwood.
Trent Lee Houchin, 32, of Sudan was indicted on six counts of intoxication assault and six counts of aggravated assault, records in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state. The indictment contains a deadly weapon (watercraft) enhancement.
Seven Sudan residents, including five who were flown out by helicopter, were injured in the crash, the Lake Patrol said earlier.
Houchin is alleged by indictment to have caused serious injury to six individuals by crashing the boat into a wall or embankment while operating the boat:
• At night.
• Under the influence of alcohol.
• Without a proper lookout.
• At an unsafe speed.
Houchin is also alleged to have lacked experience with the boat and familiarity with the lake, and to have operated the boat with decreased visibility, the indictment states.
Also indicted, according to Brown County Jail Records and District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office:
Angel Cruz-Santiago, sexual assault of a child
Issac Fehr, online solicitation of a minor
Justin Eugene Collins, DWI
Michael Don Gressett, DWI
Michael Ray Foshee, possession of a controlled substance
Edward Lloyd Wells, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Christopher Erickson, aggravated sexual assault of a child
John Raymond Wilkerson, possession of a controlled substance
Kyle Deleon James, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Jolene Nicole French AKA Jolene Campos, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Joanna Ellen Hopkins AKA Jeanna Hopkins, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Joe Louis Dunn Jr., possession of a controlled substance
Stephanie Shea Seaboalt AKA Stephanie Davis, possession of a controlled substance
Brandy Pancake, possession of a controlled substance
Daniel Lee Tillery, possession of a controlled substance
James Virgil Bilbrey, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Richard Keath Morris, DWI
Elaina Aguirre, DWI
Victor Hugo Rueda, theft
Patrick Espinoza, DWI
Jason Paul Bunch, DWI
Dustin Richard McGaha, DWI
Rodolfo Nava, DWI
Kirt Anderson, continuous violence against the family
Jacob Morgan, assault family violence
Zachary Jonlee McClellan, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Israel Rivera Cintron, burglary of a habitation
Luis Esteban Rivera, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault against a pregnant woman
Isaac Joel Rivas, injury to elderly individual
Sherhonda Lynn Caine, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Mustafa Thaqi, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)
Christopher Ryan Fell, burglary of a habitation
Joshua David Wayne McDaniel, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Griffin Daniel Chodacki, possession of a controlled substance
Andria Delaine Loudermilk, possession of a controlled substance
Ramiro Juan Huerta, possession of a controlled substance
Sarah Rose Neuse, possession of a controlled substance
Edward Baldwin, possession of a controlled substance
Joanna Ellen Hopkins, AKA Jeanna Hopkins, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Dickie Flanagan, online solicitation of a minor
Frank Ross Greenwood, online solicitation of a minor
Reid Darwin Phelps Jr., obstruction or retaliation, engaging in organized criminal activity