Cross Plains to host Robert E. Howard Days

Special to the Bulletin

Co-sponsored by the Project Pride organization on in Cross Plains and the Robert E. Howard Foundation, the annual Robert E. Howard Days will be held on Friday, June 11 and Saturday June 12.

Headquartered at the REH Museum at 625 West Highway 36, the two-day conference will include panel discussions, tours of the museum and the surrounding areas, a special postal cancellation, an award ceremony, autograph sessions, celebration dinner and silent auction.

Howard was an extremely prolific writer who lived in Cross Plains during his entire writng career before dying in June 1936. Although he is probably best known for his Conan the Cimmerian stories, Howard also wrote poetry, western, detective and boxing stories, as well as creating numerous other characters: Solomon Kane, El Borak, King Kull, Bran Mak Morn and his somewhat bumbling mountain man, Breckenridge Elkins.

Featured guest of honor for the weekend is Roy Thomas, the man who started Conan's journey into pop culture through the Marvel Comics 51 years ago.

At the Friday night celebration dinner, Thomas will speak on “When Conan Went Public.” Thomas will also share information about his involvement with Robert E. Howard's most famous creation.

Thomas will be featured at several of the panels as he and other Howard scholar discuss the role comics have played in spreading interest in the overall literary output of the local writer. He will also do autograph sessions at the Museum Pavilion.

Most of the presentation will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 1000 N. Main, Cross Plains. The Friday night silent auction and dinner will be held at the Family Life Center of the Baptist Church, 301 N. Main, and other events are scheduled at the museum grounds.

A special dedication ceremony of the Texas State Historical Marker will take place at 12:45 Friday, June 11, in front of the museum.

Tickets for the Friday, June 11 chicken fried steak dinner catered by the Backwoods Grill can be purchased now via PayPal at projpride@yahoo.com or by mailing $15 to Project Pride, PO Box 534, Cross Plains, 76443. Deadline for dinner reserva ons in Saturday, June 4.

For more information contact projpride@yahoo.com or 254-725-4993 in Cross Plains.