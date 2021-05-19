Social media: How to make it work for you
Brownwood Bulletin
Workshop: Social Media - How to Make it Work for You
Are your posts being missed? Are you posting the right things at the right times?
Join the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce us for a workshop to learn the in's and out's of social media; the how, what and when to post so that your posts are being maximized.
Brittany Cox with Dazzling Diva's is a master at social media, and understands the algorithms and how to make it benefit your business.
Date: June 2, 2021
Time: 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM CDT
Location: Brownwood Chamber Of Commerce
600 E. Depot
Brownwood Texas 76801
Contact: Kim Springfield 325-646-9535
Email: membership@brownwoodchambe.org
Lunch provide. Must be registered
Fees/Admission: no charge for members
$10 for non members