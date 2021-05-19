Brownwood Bulletin

Workshop: Social Media - How to Make it Work for You

Are your posts being missed? Are you posting the right things at the right times?

Join the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce us for a workshop to learn the in's and out's of social media; the how, what and when to post so that your posts are being maximized.

Brittany Cox with Dazzling Diva's is a master at social media, and understands the algorithms and how to make it benefit your business.

Date: June 2, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM CDT

Location: Brownwood Chamber Of Commerce

600 E. Depot

Brownwood Texas 76801

Contact: Kim Springfield 325-646-9535

Email: membership@brownwoodchambe.org

Lunch provide. Must be registered

Fees/Admission: no charge for members

$10 for non members