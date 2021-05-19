Young Professionals to hold luncheon with guest speaker Robert Porter

Special to the Bulletin

Young Professionals of Brown County invite you to attend its quarterly luncheon. The luncheon will take place on May 28, 2021 from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club.

Young Professionals of Brown County is made up of 25-40-year-old professionals who are committed to doing business networking, community service projects, and leadership development.

Guest speaker will be Robert Porter of Porter Insurance. Porter will speak about the history of business leadership and entrepreneurship in Brownwood and what the future needs from up-and-coming professionals.

Lunch is $15 and is payable to the Brownwood Country Club. For more information, contact Kandice Harris at communications@brownwoodchamber.org or call the chamber at (325)646-9535.