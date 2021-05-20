Heartland Mall movie theater reopens Friday

After remaining closed for 14 months because of COVID, the Regal Heartland 8 Cinema at Heartland Mall reopens Friday, May 21.

Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline new movies including Those Who Wish Me Dead and Wrath of Man along with a full slate of additional titles, Regal announced.

Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella and F9.

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,914 screens in 519 theatres, Regal said.

For additional information, see Regal’s website REGmovies.com.