Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club presents four scholarships

Special to the Bulletin

One of the days that members of the Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club look forward to came Tuesday, May 18.

The club was honored to award four $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors.

This year, there were two from Bangs High School and two from Early High School.

Those receiving scholarships in Bangs were Skylar Hutchins and Jordyn Pitts. PVKC members Deborah Price and Zonya Smith made the presentations at the Bangs HS Awards gathering.

Those from Early HS receiving scholarships were Christian Pjier and Ty McConn. PVKC member Don Holland presented the certificates at the Early HS Awards gathering.

Without your help, by supporting our two annual fundraisers, these scholarships would not be possible. Thank you for your continuing support. For more information about the club, visit its Facebook page.