Private pesticide applicator training set for June 1 in Brownwood

Brownwood Bulletin

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brown County will conduct a private applicator training on Tuesday, June 1 in Brownwood.

The training will be at the Brown County Extension Office 605 Fisk Avenue. The training will be limited to 10 participants. Anyone interested in attending this training should contact the Brown County Extension Office at 325-646-0386 and pre-register. The first 10 participants to pre-register will be accepted for the June 1st training.

The training is specifically for those seeking a Texas Department of Agriculture private applicator license and is not a continuing education unit training.

The license is required to buy and apply restricted use/state limited use pesticides.

The Texas Department of Ag requires this training prior to being tested for a private application pesticide license.

Individual registration is $50 due upon arrival.

The training on June 1st will begin at 8:30am with registration and end at noon.

Again, it will be limited to just 10 applicants that pre-register.

Wednesday, June 2 is the date of the next Lunch-N-Learn program. This will be the 3rd program in a series being conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It will be held at the Brown County Extension Office located at 605 Fisk Avenue, in Brownwood from 12 noon – 1pm.

The June 2 program will focus on fresh homemade salsa and will feature Courtney Parrott, Brown County Family and Community Health Agent, program participants will be able to sample fresh homemade salsa’s complete with recipes. The Lunch-N-Learn series is 4 programs running April – July that focus on tomatoes, trees, and turf.

There will be a $10 registration fee payable at the door on June 2nd for those that have not already paid registration fee for the entire series. For more information contact the Brown County Extension Office at 325-646-0386.