Walk Across Texas! June 6 through July 31

Brownwood Bulletin

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Brown County will host a Walk Across Texas! from June 6 – July 31.

The Walk Across Texas! Adult program is an online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight Team Members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.

Walk Across Texas! Youth is an eight-week program designed to help our youngest Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity using a fun and motivating team approach. Each team may include eight youth participants, all working together towards the goal of 832 miles.

“You can walk together, individually, outside, at a mall, at a grocery store or at a gym — any way that fits your schedule and lifestyle,” said Courtney Parrott, FCH Agent. “Keep track of your team’s miles to see if together you can go the equivalent of the 832 miles it would take to walk across Texas in eight weeks.”

Parrott said anyone can participate. “Bring your family, friends, neighbors, pets, coworkers, and classmates.”

Weekly newsletters will include team rankings for both the youth and adult programs and health tips.

Prizes will be given for the top teams.

For mor information contact Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386 or courtney.parrott@ag.tamu.edu