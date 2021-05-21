Howard Payne, Tarleton State form partnership for graduate programs

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University and Tarleton State University recently signed an agreement that will facilitate the enrollment of HPU students into graduate programs in science at TSU.

The arrangement was designed to provide a more seamless transition for students between the two universities and increase opportunities for student achievement.

When students majoring in biology, chemistry or engineering science at HPU complete their degrees with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, they will have a streamlined pathway to enroll in science programs in TSU’s College of Graduate Studies.

The memorandum of understanding was officially recognized at a signing ceremony with Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, and Dr. James Hurley, TSU president.

“Howard Payne and Tarleton have a shared interest in partnering to serve students and expand their academic opportunities,” Hines said. “This arrangement will benefit both of our universities and is hopefully only the beginning of collaboration in a variety of areas.”

The two universities’ main campuses are located a little more than 60 miles apart, and both institutions have been serving students since the late 1800s.