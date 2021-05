Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood High School has announced summer baseball camp will be held June 7-9 at Morris Southall Field, 2250 Good Shepherd in Brownwood.

Cost is $45.

Session 1 for ages 6 through 10 will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Session 2 for ages 11-14 will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

To register or obtain additional information, call or text:

Brian Harris at 979-203-3353.