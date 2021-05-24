Kiwanis Club awards scholarships to Brownwood students

Special to the Bulletin
Brownwood High School seniors who were awarded Kiwanis Club scholarships include, from left, Riley Johnson, Hannah Allgood, Paisley Burney, Carlee Richardson, Sarah Reeves, Santos Munoz and Hannah Netherland.

The Brownwood Kiwanis Club recently awarded 10 scholarships to nine seniors and a sophomore at Brownwood High School for the 2020-’21 school year.

Students vying for these scholarships completed an application that included a personal history, their expected field of interest for college, transcripts, extracurricular activities, leadership, service activities and essay responses.

A Kiwanis Scholarship Committee read through more than 21 .

The students who were awarded the scholars were:

Carlee Richardson, Hannah Allgood, Paislee Burney, Aishwarya Nigelye, Hannah Netherland, Joshua Grajales, Riley Johnson, Santos Munoz, Sarah Reeves and Tanner Roberts. 