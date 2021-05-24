Kiwanis Club awards scholarships to Brownwood students

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Kiwanis Club recently awarded 10 scholarships to nine seniors and a sophomore at Brownwood High School for the 2020-’21 school year.

Students vying for these scholarships completed an application that included a personal history, their expected field of interest for college, transcripts, extracurricular activities, leadership, service activities and essay responses.

A Kiwanis Scholarship Committee read through more than 21 .

The students who were awarded the scholars were:

Carlee Richardson, Hannah Allgood, Paislee Burney, Aishwarya Nigelye, Hannah Netherland, Joshua Grajales, Riley Johnson, Santos Munoz, Sarah Reeves and Tanner Roberts.