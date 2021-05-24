Memorial Day observance will be held at Central Texas Veterans Memorial

Former Brownwood City Council member Larry Mathis will speak at the at the Central Texas Veterans in a Memorial Memorial Day observance that will also include the dedication of the Michael Craig Ledsome Memorial Playground.

The Monday, May 31 observance will begin at 11 a.m.

Additionally, a plaque honoring local veteran LD Cox who was a survivor of one of the worst United States Navy disasters on the USS Indianapolis will be dedicated.

Seats will be available, and those who attend have the option of bringing their own lawn chairs.

Ledsome was born in Brownwood in 1981 and graduated from Brownwood High School in 2000. He joined the Marines with his brother Brad in January 2005.

Ledsome was killed during combat operations in the Al Anbar Province in western Iraq on Nov. 25, 2006.

The playground is dedicated to Ledsome, Mario Castillo, Donald Allen Wesley Burkett and the other Americans who have lost their lives in service to their country.