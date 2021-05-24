SALSA to celebrate Flag Day with Family Fun Day

Special to the Bulletin

SALSA, an emerging influential organization consisting of a mix of current and former Brownwood residents, will celebrate Flag Day by placing U.S. flags around Wiggins Park on Saturday, June 12. The celebration, planned by a 20-member Organizing Committee, will feature a Family Fun Day at the park from 11am-6pm.

The Family Fun Day will include food, music, arts and crafts, a car show, games for adults and children of all ages, and a 50-50 raffle. There is no admission fee and everyone is invited and welcome. The event will begin with a short program at 11am, at which time the 2021 additions to the prestigious list of Mejicano Trailblazers of Brownwood will be announced.

SALSA spokesperson Raul Garcia said, “the American flag is the greatest symbol of freedom in the world, and it’s our patriotic duty to honor and respect the flag.”