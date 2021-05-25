Brownwood announces closure for Memorial Day.

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Normal operating hours will resume for all City facilities on Tuesday June 1.

Residential curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:

Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday’s routes will be collected on normal schedule.

Please have your carts out by 7 a.m. to ensure collection. Call 325-643-4200 with questions or concerns.

Emergency services are available for water line breaks and sewer backups 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 325-646-6000.

Questions concerning the Landfill can be addressed by calling 325-646-6574 and the Recycling center by calling 325-641-8832.