Henry Wied named Brownwood public works division director

Special to the Bulletin

Henry Wied, who has been the City of Brownwood's director of utilities for five years, has been named division director of public works.

Brownwood City Council members approved Wied's appointment Tuesday.

Wied was recently named the interim director of parks following the retirement of David Withers.

The announcement of Wied as division director of public works follows the recent retirement of Assistant City Manager Tim Airheart after 30 years of service.

“Tim Airheart left big shoes to fill as the assistant city manager of public works. We are fortunate to have multiple people within the city organization who have the skill and desire to continue the great work he did,” City Manager Emily Crawford said in a press release.

According to city staff, Wied has brought stability and improvement to every department with which he has worked. Wied holds the highest water and wastewater licenses available and will begin obtaining solid waste licenses this year.

He has a degree in communications from Concordia University and 22 years of experience in public utilities management.

Crawford told City Council members she believes Wied can take the public works division "into the future and continue the great work that Tim Airheart and others before him established.”

The Development Services Department and Engineering Departments will no longer be under the Public Works Division. Development Services Director Tim Murray will be the director over both departments until a drector over engineering services is placed.

The Parks Department will transition away from Wied’s oversight in the coming months.