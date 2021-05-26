Commissioners OK IP Radian request to install water lines

Brown County Commissioners Court members approved an application from IP Radian LLC — the company that lost its bid for a tax abatement to build a solar farm project — to install water lines on county roads 186, 187 and 188.

“They’re trying to figure a way to go ahead with their solar project,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Worley said at Monday's commissioners court meeting.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly posted earlier on his Facebook page that IP Radian is going on with the solar farm near Brookesmith, even though commissioners earlier voted down creating a reinvestment zone for the project. The vote denying the reinvestment zone meant it was not possible to consider approving a tax abatement.

California-based Intesect Power has said it wants to build a solar farm on 2,500 acres within the Brookesmith school district.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

• Discussed how to spend a $7.4 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act. While taking no action Monday, commissioners said several uses are possible in areas including public health and safety, buying generators for the water improvement district and assisting with school ventilation issues.

• Authorized the sheriff’s office to buy a records management system for the jail and law enforcement. The nearly $85,000 cost will be paid out of the sheriff’s office funds.

• Authorized the sheriff’s office to seek bids for IT services.

• Approved a request by 35th Judicial District Judge Mike Smith to use the Coggin Baptist Church Life Center for jury selection in June.