Brownwood ISD announces graduation contingencies

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood High School graduation is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 28 at Gordon Wood Stadium.

If there is bad weather Friday night, the start time will be pushed back in 30-minute increments with 9 p.m. as the latest possible start time.

If weather does not allow for a start on Friday, the ceremony will be postponed until Saturday with possible start times of 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. If weather prevents graduation during the listed times on Saturday, BHS will follow the same possible start time schedule on Monday, May 31.

Updates will be sent via School Messenger to BHS senior parents and students as the weather is assessed and any decisions are made to postpone.

A video live stream will be available for the event and can be found at: https://www.brownwoodisd.org/bhsgraduation.