Pfluger: Biden administration should pay Midland hospital for care of migrant children

Brownwood Bulletin

Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement upon learning that Midland Memorial Hospital has provided over $200,000 in medical care to migrant children housed at the Midland HHS site and has not been reimbursed:

“I have just been made aware that at least 40 illegal immigrant minors from the Midland HHS facility have been treated at Midland Memorial Hospital for a barrage of issues including COVID, pregnancy, suicide attempts, and more — racking up charges in excess of $200,000. To date, President Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services has not processed a single claim to pay back Midland Memorial.

“Midland’s hospital system should not have to shoulder the costs of the Biden border crisis. I will immediately begin knocking down doors to demand that Midland Memorial Hospital is paid in full.”