Brown County Rodeo is June 3-5

Rodeo fans are invited to come out to the Brown County Fairgrounds June 3, 4 and 5 for the 57th annual Brown County Rodeo, produced by the Andrews Rodeo Company with announcer TC Long.

New events this year are the Wagner Carnival which will be held each night of the rodeo, and a high school aged calf scramble.

The rodeo will include high flying Kenny “The Cowboy” Bartram in his freestyle motocross, the Concho Chicks drill team and barrelman Backflip Johnny Dudley.

The rodeo gates open at 7 pm with mutton busting for age 7 and under nightly starting at 7:30 and the grand entry at 8pm.

The Brown County Rodeo Market and Trade Days June 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the home ec building at the fairgrounds to sip, shop and dine with 27 vendors.

The fairgrounds are at 4206 Highway 377 South in Brownwood.as. Pull on your boots, snap up your western shirt and come out for all of the fun events.

Free kids passes will be distributed courtesy of Texas Bank. Follow us on the Brown County Fair Association Facebook page for updates.