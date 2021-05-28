Memorial Day observances planned in Early, Brownwood

Two Memorial Day observances will be held Monday morning in Brown County.

Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery

At 9:30 a.m., the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a ceremony at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery in Early.

The ceremony will include the honoring of Gold Star families and an address by retired Navy Chaplain Jim Looby.

Central Texas Veterans Memorial

At 11 a.m., a ceremony that will include the dedication of the Michael Craig Ledsome Memorial Playground.will be held at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial.

Former Brownwood City Council member Larry Mathis will speak.

Additionally, a plaque honoring local veteran LD Cox who was a survivor of one of the worst United States Navy disasters on the USS Indianapolis will be dedicated.

Seats will be available, and those who attend have the option of bringing their own lawn chairs.

Ledsome was born in Brownwood in 1981 and graduated from Brownwood High School in 2000. He joined the Marines with his brother Brad in January 2005.

Ledsome was killed during combat operations in the Al Anbar Province in western Iraq on Nov. 25, 2006.

The playground is dedicated to Ledsome, Mario Castillo, Donald Allen Wesley Burkett and the other Americans who have lost their lives in service to their country.