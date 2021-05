Brownwood's Aquatic Center, Wiggins Pool open Tuesday

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood's Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center and Wiggins Pool, 3201 Milam Drive, open Tuesday, June 1 at their regularly scheduled hours.

Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center

Schedule

Sunday

• 1 pm. to 6 p.m.

Monday

Closed

Tuesday

• Session I — 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m

• Session II — 2:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday

• Session I — 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

• Session II — 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Thursday

• Session I — 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

• Session II — 2:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday

• Session I — 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

* Session II — 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Saturday

• Session 1 — 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

• Session II — 2:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Admission fees

• $2 ages 17 and under

• $4 ages 18 and up

• $1.75 — Senior Citizens

• Pool punch cards are available (12 visits for the cost of 10 visits)

• Rental of pool pavilion available at admission window after first hour of opening

Lap swimming starts June 15

• Tuesday through Friday

• Hours are 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

• Standard admission rate will apply. Punch cards must be purchased in advance

• No other features will be open during lap swimming.

Wiggins Pool

Schedule

• Monday — closed

• Tuesday through Sunday — 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

• Free admission