Three injured at Lake Brownwood during Memorial Day weekend; woman flown to hospital

BROWNWOOD — Three people were involved in two unrelated Memorial Day weekend incidents on Lake Brownwood — one involving a jet-ski and the other involving a tube being pulled by a boat.

A jet-ski, occupied by a male and a female, crashed Saturday, May 29, 2021, after hitting a wake, Lake Patrol Chief Mark Davis said.

"They came off of the jet-ski, and they struck one another coming off the jet-ski and sustained minor injuries," Davis said.

Both were transported to a medical facility and released without treatment.

In the other accident, a teen girl was thrown off a tube. The tube hit a wake Saturday while being pulled by a boat, Davis said.

The girl had back pain and was flown out by helicopter. Davis did not have an update on her condition.

Lake Brownwood lake levels increase after recent rain

Lake Brownwood was nearly one foot over the spillway as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to www.lakelevels.info, with more rain and increased water levels expected the remainder of the week.

The 3-foot increase was about a foot over as of Tuesday morning Lake Brownwood’s water level stood at 1,425.95 feet, .95 feet over the 1,425 feet maximum capacity.

Since May 1, 2021, the lake is up more three feet from its 1,422.69 feet total at that time. Most of the water has come since May 17, when the lake level stood at 1,422.86 feet – a 3.06 feet increase in the last two weeks.

In the past day, according to www.lakelevels.info, the lake level has risen 0.59 feet.

There is at least a 50 percent chance of rain in Brownwood and the surrounding area Wednesday through Saturday, and a 40 percent chance Sunday and Monday.

Additional rainfall is possible through Tuesday of next week.