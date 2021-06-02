Brownwood chamber hosts sendoff for outgoing executive director

Friends and colleagues treated Sunni Modawell to a lively going-away reception Tuesday at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce after stepping down as the chamber's executive director.

Modawell's last day on the job was Wednesday.

Modawell, who started working at the chamber as a receptionist in 2007, became the chamber's tourism director before being named executive director in 2018.

An Early High School graduate, Modawell attended Howard Payne University and Tarleton universities. Before working at the chamber, Modawell worked as an office administrator for a nonprofit organization.

Modawell said she isn't leaving the area or taking another job. "I’m going to be able to spend more times with loved ones and do things that I’ve always wanted to do, which I just haven’t taken the time to do," Modawell said.

She said she's lived in the area most of her life. "I moved away a few times but came back," Modawell said. "I started to work at the chamber in 2007 as a receptionist because jobs were scarce at that point and I needed a job."

At her going-away reception, the chamber and the Brownwood Industrial Foundation surprised with gifts.

“It’s nice when people that you have connections with show up, no matter what the occasion is," Modawell said of her rece. "It’s really special.

“I’m going to miss everyone I work with. I’m going to miss my friends. I ‘m going to miss our businesses. I’m going to be around, so I’m not really going anywhere. I’m just not going to be here every day."

Chamber membership director Kim Springfield and communications director Kandice Harris will be interim co-directors until a new director is hired. The chamber’s board of directors has appointed a hiring committee.