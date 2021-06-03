Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

June

7-11 – State 4-H Roundup College Station, Tx

8 – Recordbooks Due for County Review and Categories

15 – Deadline to Register for Multi – County Camp

15 – Deadline to RSVP for Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show

15 – D-7 4-H Horse Show, San Angelo, Texas

23 – 25 – D-7 4-H Leadership Lab, Texas 4-H Conference Center, Lake Brownwood

28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks Pens

29 – State Fair Lamb & Goat Validation 9:00am at the Extension Office

29 – Recordbooks Due to the Extension Office – Final Copy

Recordbooks

It is that time to start putting your record book together. If you are planning on putting a record book together here is the website to find the forms and other information you may need for your record book https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/recordbooks/

Due Dates:

June 8 – Must submit recordbook for county review and categories

June 29 – Final due date to submit recordbooks

If you are a senior age 4-Her that is planning to apply for Gold Star you must submit a recordbook.

If you need assistance, training material or have any questions contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

Walk Across Texas and Wellness League

Brown County 4-H and the Healthy County Program are partnering for Walk Across Texas and Wellness League. This is a great opportunity to get moving and challenge yourself and family!

Get 8 people (friends, family, or teammates) to form a team and walk 832 miles in 8 weeks.

This is being sponsored by Brown County 4-H and Healthy County Program.

We will have prizes for teams. If you are interested in joining contact Nick Gonzales or Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386.

4-H Multi County Camp

Brown County 4-H will be attending the Multi County Camp in Brady, TX. This is a great opportunity, and it will be a blast!

Date : July 7 – 9

: July 7 – 9 Place : Heart of Texas Bible Camp, Brady

: Heart of Texas Bible Camp, Brady Registration Deadline : Monday, June 22, 2021 (Only 14 participants, from Brown County, can participate. It will be a FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE basis.)

: Monday, June 22, 2021 (Only 14 participants, from Brown County, can participate. It will be a FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE basis.) Times : Begins: Wednesday, July 7 at 3 p.m., ends Friday, July at 9 a.m.

: Begins: Wednesday, July 7 at 3 p.m., ends Friday, July at 9 a.m. Cost : $60 per person, $55.00 per person if more than one per family participates.

: $60 per person, $55.00 per person if more than one per family participates. Ages: Junior and Intermediate age 4-H members for the 2020-2021 4-H year. Senior members may attend only as teen leaders with agent approval.

To sign up for County Camp please come by or contact the Extension Office by June 15th for registration forms. Remember this is on a first come first serve basis and spots are limited so please do not wait for the deadline to sign up! If you have any questions, contact Nick Gonzales.

Teen counselors sought

The Texas 4-H Conference Center is looking for teen counselors to assist with their camping programs this summer. They will be provided with room and board during the weeks they volunteer. This is a great leadership opportunity for senior level 4-H members. Teens will be trained and will work directly with Texas 4-H Conference Center staff to assist with our programming and supervision of youth campers. If you are interested in this opportunity, please contact the Extension Office.

4-H Clothing and Textiles Project Opportunities

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include Clothing & Textiles. The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions. There is also the Fashion Story Board contest and Duds to Dazzle contest.

The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to 5 members have 1 hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable.

The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

Fashion Show and Fashion Story Board for junior and intermediate age division – July 13 in Burnett.

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities, please contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show

The District 7 Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show is set for Tuesday July 13, 2021, in Brady, Texas. If you are interested in participating, please contact the Extension Office by June 15th. For more information contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

Steer/heifer validation

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 28 at 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (must be in line by 11 a.m.) at at Bob Clarks pens. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

State fair lamb and goat validation

If you are exhibiting a lamb and/or goat at the State Fair, there will be validation on June 29th 9:00m at the Extension Office. You must have purchased a tag to validate. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

4-H enrollment

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one! If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you. An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect! You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE. When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year, please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address. For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader, we ask for you not to enroll until Sept. 1, which is the actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a second grader moving into third grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after Oct. 31 the cost increases to $30.