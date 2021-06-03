Professional food manager certification training course offered

Brownwood Bulletin

Statistics indicate that foodborne illness continues to be a health issue in the United States. Each year, 1 in 6 Americans will become sick, 128,000 will become hospitalized, and 3,000 will die due to a foodborne illness.

Currently under the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) jurisdiction each food establishment is required to have one certified food manager on site. However, there are proposed changes to the Texas Food Establishment Rules that will go into effect during 2021. The proposed changes are:

The Person-in-Charge be present at the food establishment during all hours of operation.

Employees must have their food handler certification with 30 days of getting hired.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Brown County, is offering a 2 professional food manager certification training course this summer. This program will be offered for $125 in Brownwood. Cost includes training, materials, and a national food manager certification examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid for five years.

Class Dates are July 19 and 2, Aug. 11 and 12

Registration deadlines are July 2 and July 19

Contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office, 325-646-0386 for more information, location of class and to register.

This program is designed to not only prepare foodservice managers to pass the certification examination; it will provide valuable education regarding the safe handling of food. Almost 50 cents of every dollar Americans spend on food is spent on meals prepared away from home. Therefore, careful attention to food safety will help keep customers safe and satisfied.

Foodborne illnesses are estimated to cost thousands of dollars in lost wages, insurance, and medical bills. With these statistics, knowledge of how to prevent foodborne illness is essential.

The benefits of improved food safety include increased customer satisfaction, improved relationships with health officials and prevention of bad publicity and lawsuits due to foodborne illness

By attending the course, foodservice managers will learn about: identifying potentially hazardous foods and common errors in food handling, preventing contamination and cross-contamination of food, teaching and encouraging personal hygiene for employees, complying with government regulations, maintaining clean utensils, equipment and surroundings and controlling pests

Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by following simple food safety practices. For more information about the Professional Food Manager Certification Training course of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, called “Food Safety: It’s Our Business,” call Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386.