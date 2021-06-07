Police: Man arrested after running naked on overpass

Brownwood police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he was seen running naked along the Austin Avenue overpass, Assistant Police Chief James Fuller said via email.

Fuller said the man appeared to be under the influence of illegal narcotics, and officers arrested the man after containing him under the overpass.

The man was "screaming randomly and not following the instructions of officers in their attempt to detain him," and a Taser was deployed during the arrest, Fuller said.

Derek Lee Stonebarger, 28, of Brownwood was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of public Intoxication, disorderly conduct (exposure), evading detention and resisting arrest, jail records state.

According to Fuller's email:

At approximately 2 p.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Bill Monroe Overpass (800 block of Austin Avenue) regarding a report of a man running naked in the area.

When officers arrived, they observed a male, completely naked, running northbound on the downward slope of the Bill Monroe Overpass. The male continued running in and out of traffic, between vehicles, and on various streets as he attempted to elude police.

Ultimately, the male ran onto Carnegie Street and under the overpass where he was contained by police. Ultimately, a Taser electronic control device was deployed and the male was able to be handcuffed.

Due to his observed actions and behavior, the male, identified by police as Stonebarger, was transported to Lifeguard Ambulance Service to Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood where he was evaluated by emergency room staff.

Stonebarger was then transported to the Brown County Jail without further incident.