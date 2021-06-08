Brownwood employees including McIntosh, Soto named in appointments

Special to the Bulletin

BROWNWOOD — The City of Brownwood announced several municipal appointments Tuesday, which included Marshal McIntosh as deputy city manager and Roland Soto as director of parks and recreation.

Brownwood City Council members unanimously approved City Manager Emily Crawford's recommendations of McIntosh and Soto for the positions. Additional appointments were announced June 8, 2021, at Tuesday's city council meeting and in a city news release.

“With the retirements of Tim Airheart and Tommy Bell, there has been a ripple effect in multiple departments,” Crawford said. “We are fortunate to have qualified individuals who are ready and able to step up into higher positions."

Airheart retired recently as assistant city manager/public works, and Bell is retiring as fleet and sanitation director.

Marshal McIntosh

Crawford recommended McIntosh for the the newly created deputy city manager position, which takes on city-wide initiatives and works with all departments.

McIntosh, a seven-year city employee, most recently served as assistant executive director of the Brownwood Municipal Development District.

Crawford credited McIntosh with transforming the city and BMDD’s public information platforms.

For the past three years McIntosh has directed the tourism and digital marketing campaigns. McIntosh has been instrumental in the redevelopment of downtown and the new event center project, the city said.

McIntosh has a bachelor’s degree in public and media communication and a master’s degree in business administration from Howard Payne University. He is pursuing a certified public manager credential through Texas State University.

McIntosh "represents the next generation" and will assist the city "in becoming and staying relevant to a younger demographic we desire to serve,” Crawford said.

Roland Soto

Henry Wied served as the interim parks director after the retirement of longtime director David Withers, but was recently named the director of public works for the city. Crawford recommended that Soto be appointed as director of parks and recreation and community facilities.

Previously, Soto served as the sports coordinator for four years, and was recently promoted as the community facilities and sports complex director.

Crawford also said the city and municipal development district plans to hire a new sports coordinator in the fall of 2021.

Jon Ochoa

Crawford also announced a promotion within the department.

Parks Supervisor Jon Ochoa, a 16-year city employees, has been named parks and recreation superintendent to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city's 19 parks and all recreational facilities.

Ochoa has a strong commitment to model the city's ISERVE Core Values daily, Crawford said.

Tim Murray

Pending permanent staffing decisions, Tim Murray, director of development services, has been named acting director of the Engineering Department.

Murray has helped the city fast-track the process for building permits and inspections, Crawford said.

She said Murray has implemented more builder-friendly codes, especially in the historic downtown district, developed relationships with local contractors, and seeks a commonsense approach to code interpretation.

Heath Bundick

Tommy Bell will be retiring as the fleet and sanitation director after 22 years with the city. Heath Bundick, a nine-year city employee who has been fleet supervisor, has been named fleet superintendent in anticipation of Bell's retirement.

Crawford noted Bundick's extensive experience in the city garage, saying he is "dedicated to servicing the vehicle and equipment needs of the city and striving for excellence.”

Crystal Stanley

Crystal Stanley, the curator for the Lehnis Railroad Museum, has been promoted to director of the Museum and Visitor Center.

The Lehnis Railroad Museum now serves as the visitor center for the city.

“Crystal is full of energy and ideas and loves hosting our visitors," Crawford said.

Stanley, a four-year city employee, has a master’s degree in history with a focus on museum studies from Tarleton State University.