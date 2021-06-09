Narcotics, assault, and more: multiple defendants sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court

Special to the Bulletin

BROWNWOOD — District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported the following defendants were sentenced recently in the 35th Judicial District Court:

Reid Darwin Phelps Jr. pleaded "no contest" to obstruction or retaliation and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Phelps also pleaded guilty to evading arrest and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, and he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. His sentences are to run concurrently.

Kyle James pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. James, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Hayden Cox, on probation for possession of a controlled substance — drug free zone, was adjudicated and sentenced to seven years in prison. Cox, on probation for theft of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle, was adjudicated and sentenced to six months in state jail.

Hallie Crouch, on probation for delivery of a controlled substance — drug free zone, was revoked and sentenced to five years in prison.

Joe Stephens, on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was revoked and sentenced to five years in prison.

Joe Knowles, on probation for assault family violence — occlusion, was revoked and sentenced to four years in prison.

Anissa Prieto, on probation for forgery, was revoked and sentenced to 15 months in state jail.

McAndrew Norman, on probation for delivery of marijuana — drug free zone, was revoked and sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Joshua Auvenshine, on probation for possession of a controlled substance — drug free zone, was adjudicated and sentenced to three years in prison.

Gustavo Rodriogo Buitron, on probation for injury to an elderly individual, was revoked and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Christine Quigley pleaded guilty to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and was sentenced to four years in prison. Quigley pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Caitlin Thomas, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to 18 months in state jail.