HPU faculty, staff recognized for service in 2020-'21 year

Special to the Bulletin

Members of Howard Payne University’s faculty and staff were recognized for their service during the 2020-2021 year at an annual personnel luncheon held on campus.

Dr. Dennis Gibson, associate professor of chemistry and department chair, received the Outstanding Faculty Member Award. Hunter Sims, athletic director, received the Outstanding Staff Member Award. The outstanding faculty and staff awards are made possible by Underwood’s Cafeteria and Porter Insurance Agency, respectively.

HPU’s Department of Athletic Training received the Outstanding Department Award, recognizing all members of the department for their service.

Certificates recognizing excellence in teaching were presented to Dr. Chuck Gartman, assistant professor of Christian studies and director of ministry guidance; and Dr. Jill Heupel, assistant professor of kinesiology and director of the Master of Education in Sport and Wellness Leadership program.

Certificates recognizing excellence in service were presented to Dr. Wendy McNeeley, assistant vice president for university records and dean of general education; and Bob Pacatte, director of HPU’s Department of Public Safety and Chief of Police.

The following personnel also received awards:

Five years of service – Brandon Badgeley, head women’s soccer coach; Tyler Christiansen, database administrator; Dr. Kylah Clark-Goff, dean of the School of Education and professor of education; Scott Clough, assistant head football coach; Kelly Eason, resident director for Veda Hodge Hall; Alicia Garza, custodian; Gladys Garza, custodian; Gina Gibbs, instructor of Criminal Justice and department chair; Jarvis Green, graphic designer and chief photographer; Dr. Gregory Hatlestad, associate professor of biology; Sarah Langford, instructor of mathematics; Joey McKenzie, mechanical, electrical and plumbing supervisor; Chris Nowell, electrician; Stephanie Piper, administrative assistant for the School of Education; Mike Rodgers, vice president for finance and administration; Dr. Christopher Rosborough, assistant professor of music, director of choral activities and Chapel coordinator; Juanita Sanchez, custodian; Zachary Sterling, resident director for Thomas Taylor Hall and the Newbury Place Apartments, and intramural coordinator; Dr. Laci Sutton, assistant professor of nursing; Randon Ware, personal computer coordinator

Ten years of service – Robert Anders, assistant baseball coach; Dr. Danny Brunette-Lopez, professor of Spanish and department chair; Jonathan Burcham, work order and special requests crew leader and custodian; Jayla Devery, student account coordinator; Allen Fisher, groundskeeper; Dora Larrea, facilities department coordinator; Dr. Dale Meinecke, vice president for development; Shannon Turner, instructor of academic services, learning assistance and academic recovery; Larry Walls, athletic trainer

Fifteen years of service – PJ Gramling, director of admission; Dr. Matthew McNiece, director of the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, professor of history and department chair

Twenty years of service – Dr. Rick Beelby, professor of kinesiology and director of the Outdoor Recreation Complex; Ferrisa Childs, assistant director of student financial aid; Mike Dillard, assistant professor of business administration; Carrie Harding, coordinator of the Heart of Texas Literature Center; Dr. Jill Underwood, assistant professor of education

Twenty-five years of service – Dr. Mitzi Lehrer, alumni specialist; Kyle Mize, assistant vice president for communications; Dr. José Romero, professor of mathematics and department chair; Dr. Lester Towell, professor of computer information systems and department chair

Forty years of service – Cheryl Mangrum, associate director of admission