Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

June

15 – Deadline to Register for Multi – County Camp

15 – Deadline to RSVP for Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show

15 – D-7 4-H Horse Show, San Angelo, Texas

23 – 25 – D-7 4-H Leadership Lab, Texas 4-H Conference Center, Lake Brownwood

28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks Pens

29 – State Fair Lamb & Goat Validation 9:00am at the Extension Office

29 – Recordbooks Due to the Extension Office – Final Copy

4-H Walk Across Texas and Wellness League

Brown County 4-H and the Healthy County Program are partnering for Walk Across Texas and Wellness League. This is a great opportunity to get moving and challenge yourself and family!

Get eight people (friends, family, or teammates) to form a team and walk 832 miles in 8 weeks.

This is being sponsored by Brown County 4-H and Healthy County Program.

We will have prizes for teams. If you are interested in joining contact Nick Gonzales or Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386.

4-H Multi County Camp

Brown County 4-H will be attending the Multi County Camp in Brady, July 7-9 at the Heart of Texas Bible Camp in Brady.

Registration deadline is Monday, June 22. (Only 14 from Brown County can participate, first come first serve. Cost is $60 a person. The camp is for junior and intermediate ages. senior members may attend only as teen leaders with agent approval.

To sign up, come by or contact the extension office by June 15 for registration forms.

Teen counselors sought

The Texas 4-H Conference Center is looking for teen counselors to assist with their camping programs this summer. They will be provided with room and board during the weeks they volunteer. This is a great leadership opportunity for senior level 4-H members. Teens will be trained and will work directly with Texas 4-H Conference Center staff to assist with our programming and supervision of youth campers. If you are interested in this opportunity, please contact the Extension Office.

4-H Clothing and Textiles project opportunities

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include Clothing and Textiles. The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions. There is also the Fashion Story Board contest and Duds to Dazzle contest. The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to five members have one hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

Fashion Show & Fashion Story Board for junior & intermediate age division – July 13 in Burnet, Texas.If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing and Textiles project opportunities, contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

Junior and intermediate fashion show

The District 7 Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show is set for Tuesday July 13 in Brady, Texas. If you are interested in participating, contact the Extension Office by June 15th. For more information contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

2021 – 2022 steer/heifer validation

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 28 from 9-11 a.m. (must be in line by 11 a.m.) at Bob Clarks pens.

State fair lamb and goat validation

If you are exhibiting a lamb and/or goat at the State Fair, there will be validation on June 29 at 9 a.m. at the Extension Office. You must have purchased a tag to validate.

4-H enrollment is open on 4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

The cost increases to $30 after Oct. 31.