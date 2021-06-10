Brownwood ISD struggles to cope with teacher's death

Brownwood High School teacher Brandi Tyson, who died in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday while vacationing in Colorado, was "a good, kind person and an enthusiast educator who brought energy to her classroom."

Those were among the recollections of high school principal Lindsey Smith and former principal Mitch Moore.

Tyson, who was 46, had just finished her second year as an English teacher at Brownwood High School after previously teaching in Comanche. She was an Early High School graduate.

A memorial service for Tyson will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at First Baptist Church in Early. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Heartland Funeral Home in Early.

Smith said Tyson was leaving from her Colorado vacation early, planning to come back to Brownwood to help with summer school next week.

"It's just heartbreaking," Smith said. "I think everybody in the BISD community is saddened for her, her family ... she was a good person, a kind person, and I know the English department especially is struggling right now. It's heartbreaking for the faculty and staff and kids here. They're really struggling."

Smith said Tyson's favorite saying was "Teamwork makes the dream work."

Tyson had included those words in a text to Smith Tuesday morning, Smith said.

Moore was the school's principal when Tyson taught her first year in Brownwood.

"She brought a lot of energy to the classroom," Moore said. "She built relationships with students to help them succeed. She was very passionate about her work and that energy and relationship-building was what made her a good teacher. I know she'll be missed on the campus."

"It's a sad deal. A sad deal," Moore said.

Brownwood school superintendent Dr. Joe Young said via email:

"The tragic loss of Ms. Tyson leaves a void in our Brownwood ISD family. Ms. Tyson was a passionate educator who cared about her students. Our mental health coordinator shared a conversation she had with Ms. Tyson on the last day of school. Ms. Tyson shared a list of students with our counselor asking her to check in with the students over the summer to check their well-being.

"Her desire to help students went beyond her rigorous English class. Our prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time."

