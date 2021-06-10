Howard Payne University announces scholarship in honor of veteran music teacher

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University has announced the formation of the Diane Owens Excellence in Music Education Scholarship to honor the life and work of Owens, director of the Pre-College Music Program at HPU.

Owens has served as the director of the Pre-College Music Program for 20 years and has taught pre-college music for a total of 27 years. In the scholarship description, Owens is praised for her impact on children through her excellent teaching and genuine care she has for her students.

“She welcomed each student with a smile, a hug and took genuine interest in their lives,” the document says. “She celebrated the accomplishments of her students, both musically and otherwise. Mrs. Owens has reached many families in the local community through her teaching and has had an enduring impact on countless lives.”

The scholarship, established by donors, will provide recipients $500 per semester or $1,000 per year. Eligible HPU students must maintain a 3.0 GPA and be a junior or senior student who has demonstrated high moral character, a heart for service, excellence in music education and exemplary course work. Students teaching in the Pre-College Music and Art Program will be given preference, if all other qualifications are equal. Scholarship recipients will be selected by the dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts.

“This scholarship is a terrific way to recognize the many years of hard work and dedication of Mrs. Owens in providing an outstanding environment for students to discover the beauty and inspiration of music,” said Dr. Dale Meinecke, vice president for development at HPU. “Her commitment to this calling has touched many lives in and around the Brownwood community. We are honored to award this scholarship in her name each year.”

Others who would like to contribute to this scholarship can contact HPU’s Office of Institutional Advancement at 325-649-8006 or development@hputx.edu. For information about HPU or the Pre-College Music and Art Program, visit www.hputx.edu.