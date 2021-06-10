SALSA plans Flag Day celebration at Wiggins Park in Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

SALSA, a local organization consisting of Brownwood residents, will celebrate Flag Day early by placing U.S. flags around Wiggins Park on Saturday, June 12. The celebration, planned by a 20-member organizing committee, will also feature a Family Fun Day at the park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will begin with a short program at 11 a.m. with the naming of the 2021 class of Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood. The list includes the first businesswoman, the first appointed official, the first elected official, the first in the field of medicine and the first to die in battle.

In addition, scholarships will be awarded to Brownwood residents who were valedictorians in their respective graduating classes at two area high schools

The Family Fun Day will include food, music, arts and crafts, a car show, games for adults and children of all ages, and a 50-50 raffle. Admission is free and everyone is invited and welcome.

Lisa Gebhardt, oorganizing committee co-coordinator, said SALSA is pleased to lead in the celebration of Flag Day and National Flag Week.

Flag Week begins Sunday and Flag Day is officially on Monday.

"As proud Americans of Mexican American descent, we invite all persons to join us at Wiggins Park and celebrate our flag, which was adopted during the Revolutionary War," Gebhardt said.