'One day at a time' after fire ruins Brownwood mobile home, displacing four

Standing outside her ruined mobile home Friday morning, Vera Carr hadn't had time to plan her next steps.

No one was home when a fire early Thursday afternoon gutted the single-wide at 2611 Waco St., about 100 yards north of Brownwood city limits. The fire, which displaced Carr and three family members, damaged little of the structure's exterior, but destroyed most of the home's contents and killed two small dogs — a 14-year-old Chihuahua and a 4-year-old Chihuahua-Yorkie cross.

Carr had no insurance on the mobile home, which she's owned for about seven years. Carr lived there with her 42-year-old son, her 43-year-old daughter-in-law and her 13-year-old granddaughter. The American Red Cross gave her vouchers for a motel and clothing, and a church rented the family a motel room Thursday night, Carr said.

She hoped some clothing could be salvaged.

“It’s amazing how fast a person’s life can change,” the 60-year-old Carr said. “I’m going to have to take this one day at a time.”

The mobile home sits on property off a narrow street that sees little traffic. “Boy, there was a bunch (Thursday),” Carr said, referring to passersby after firefighters left.

Other mobile homes and small houses are widely spaced along the street section.

The fire began in a bedroom and was caused by an electrical malfunction in a mini-refrigerator, Brown County Fire Marshal Buddy Preston said.

Firefighters from the Brownwood and Early departments extinguished the fire, which was reported at 12:27 p.m.

Carr said she hopes to find another mobile home she can afford to buy, which might be difficult. She said she doesn’t work due to medical issues. Her son is trying to start a lawn care business, and her daughter-in-law works in the office of a nonprofit.

She said she was away helping a friend Thursday when the Brownwood Police Department notified her of the fire.

“Every sentimental thing in the world is in that trailer,” Carr said.

Carr said she isn’t yet sure what people can do to help the family. She said she can be reached at 325-800-8001.