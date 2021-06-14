Buy Texas Summer Market is Saturday in Early

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — The Buy Texas Summer Market is this Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Early Visitors and Events Center.

The summer market features new vendors including grass feed beef and lamb, wax melts, soaps, resin and wood crafts, handmade cup handles, T-shirts, car pockets and more.

Returning favorites will include handmade jewelry, jams, jelly, bakery items and Texas wines. For lunch there will be a shrimp boil.

The Buy Texas markets are made possible by a GO TEXAN grant that promotes products that are made and produced in the Texas. For more information call 325-649-9300.