Lilly announces first responder quarterly awards recognition

Special to the Bulletin

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly announced a new program to recognize first responders in Brown County for going above and beyond to serve the citizens of Brown County.

This is a way to say a special “thank you” for service, an email from Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston's office stated.

Nominate a first responder you believe shows the dedication of those who take care of the community on a daily basis and helps the citizens of Brown County through some of their most difficult times during an emergency.

One first responder will be recognized quarterly starting in July 2021 during Commissioners Court. To nominate someone you believe is deserving of the recognition, email a short note to the Brown County Office of Emergency Management (emc@browncountytx.org) with the name of the responder, the agency the first responder represents and the date and description of why you think the first responder deserves the recognition.

These nominations will be reviewed and a monthly First Responder Recognition will be chosen by the chaplains volunteering to serve in the Brown County Office of Emergency Management Chaplains’ Service. You may also call the Brown County Office of Emergency Management at (325) 643-2828 to make your nomination if you do not have email access.

Candidates must have demonstrated one or more of the following actions:

• Recognition by their colleagues or those they serve

• Consistent excellence in the performance of their duties

• Consistent dedication to their official responsibilities

• Responsibilities and skills within their profession.

• Compassion for those in need

• Service above and beyond the call of duty

First responders who are eligible

• Firemen (all paid and volunteer department both city and county)

• Law Enforcement (to include all city police, sheriff’s office, constables, Lake Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and game wardens).

• Camp Bowie Texas Army National Guard personnel who respond to assist on emergency incidents

• 911 dispatchers

• Support staff for any of the listed agencies

Brown County Office of Emergency Management at (325) 643-2828 emc@browncountytx.org