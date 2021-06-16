Author to visit Brownwood to unveil museum exhibit, lead writing workshops

Best-selling author and sports writer Marjorie Herrera Lewis will visit Brownwood June 28-30 to open a new exhibit at the Brown County Museum of History and lead a writers workshop with times for children and adults.

Her novel When the Men Were Gone is the true story of a woman football coach during World War II here in Brownwood. There will be an opportunity to meet the author over pie and coffee and hear how she was inspired by this amazing story from Brownwood.

She will also give an opportunity to talk with her about becoming a published and award-winning author.

Lewis began her career as a journalist with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and went on to become the first female sportswriter for the Dallas Morning News, covering the Dallas Cowboys, Rangers, and Mavericks. She turned her writing skills to becoming a historical novelist after a chance encounter led to her discovery of the true and amazing story of Tylene Wilson.

Tylene Wilson had become a boys’ football coach in Brownwood during World War II when the coaches were away at war. Lewis spent months researching the story of this remarkable woman, including many visits to Brownwood. The novel When the Men Were Gone was the exciting result. Published in 2018, it was named one of the year’s best books by Sports Illustrated magazine, and the rights have been sold for a major motion picture.

During her time visiting in Brownwood, Lewis came to love the town where Tylene Wilson had lived, taught school, and coached. When asked by the Brown County Museum of History if she would return to teach writing skills for children of this area, she eagerly agreed. “I love Brownwood, and am tremendously excited to be back!” she said enthusiastically.

Lewis, who is a lively speaker and teacher, invites kids and adults to join the workshops, to be held in two half-day sessions for children (either morning or afternoon) on Tuesday, June 29th & Wednesday June 30th, (session for adults will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.) Cost is only $20 per person, which covers session times and all writing supplies. Scholarships are available for children, making it possible for any child to attend.

In addition, a time to meet and hear Marjorie Herrera Lewis will be 7:00 Monday, June 28th at the Brown County Museum of History. Marjorie will unveil the new exhibit on Tylene Wilson, then share her personal story of becoming a best-selling author. She invites questions during this “Coffee, Pie & Conversation” at 7:00 p.m. The $10 entrance fee benefits the Museum.

“This is a remarkable opportunity to talk with an award-winning author, and also develop fiction writing skills—anyone who loves to read and wants to explore fiction writing will be excited to meet and learn from Marjorie,” added Jane Rodgers, who heads up Educational Programming for the Museum.

For more information or to sign up for both the Writers Workshops and “Coffee, Pie & Conversation”, visit the Museum website at browncountymuseum.org or call Wanda Furgason 325-642-5072.

Sponsoring the events are Humanities Texas, Arts Council of Brownwood, Howard Payne University and ASAP Creative Arts. The Museum of History is dedicated to offering learning programs in an environment where all races and ethnicities can come together, sharing ideas about history, science, and the arts.