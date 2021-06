Brown County Grand Jury returns 45 indictments in May session

The May session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 45 indictments against 38 individuals. According to District Attorney Micheal Murray's office, those named in unsealed indictments were:

Tyler Austin Wylie, resisting arrest

Arturo Allen Cadena, possession of a controlled substance

Hunter Drew Cox, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering

James Michael Turner, deadly conduct with firearm

Deuderit Ortiz-Reyes, DWI

Thomas Brandon Shifflett, DWI

Jerrod Levi Stembridge, possession of a controlled substance

Joseph Ray Burns, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Delia Christine Cadena, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Ryan Scott McGrory, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance

Sabrina Farrah Jones AKA Sabrina Farrah Morrison, DWI

Francisco Delapaz-Martinez, evidence tampering

Ana Lisa Gonzales, possession of a controlled substance

Cody Ray Schaffer, possession of a controlled substance

Alexander Joseph Orgeron, possession of a controlled substance

Ryan Christopher Graham, burglary of a habitation

Roy Eugene Peel, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Richard G. Morris AKA Richard Glenn Morris, DWI

Albert Charles Walker, endangering a child

Jesse Garcia Pesina AKA Jessie Garcia Pesina AKA Jesus Luna Pesina Jr., DWI

Joe Edwin George Jr., DWI

Shawna Monique Vaughn, possession of a controlled substance

Jasmine Cobbin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, endangering a child

Bruce Wayne Kellar, possession of a controlled substance

Robert Dewayne Webb, theft