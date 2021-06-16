July Jam festival in downtown Brownwood to feature live music, light show

Special to the Bulletin

A festival-style event is planned for July 10 from 5 to 11:30 p.m. at Pat Coursey Park in downtown Brownwood.

The July Jam will feature live music and a light show. Attendees can purchase refreshment at a variety of food vendors and pick up items from several participating retail vendors. A children’s activity area is also being planned for the festival. The event is free of charge to enjoy and open to the public.

After the recent success of the 2021 Downtown Brownwood Cinco de Mayo Celebration, several volunteers were ready to organize another event for the community. Cinco committee leader Travis Curry began coordinating with downtown businesses to plan an event for July, near Independence Day.

“I had several people approached me after Cinco saying they really had a good time and they would love to have more events in downtown,” Curry said. “I talked to staff with the BMDD and representatives from the Chamber of Commerce about an event in July and they loved the idea!”

Curry explained he also met with longtime Downtown Brownwood business owners Don and Debbie Morelock who encouraged him to reach out to Micah Jaynes with Pioneer Tap House to coordinate live music for the event. Jaynes reached out to Nashville musician CHLSY to perform. Additional performers for the event include the Cumbia band Impacto Lagunero, DJ Daniel Mendoza, and opportunities local bands to hit the stage during an open jam session.

There is a Facebook group page open to the community for individuals wanting to volunteer or sponsor the event. Food and retail vendors are also welcomed join the group to find more details about the event. For more information, visit: July Jam Festival

Sponsors for the event include Visit Brownwood, Brownwood Nutrition, Spa de la Terre, Pioneer Tap House, 10 Mile Productions, and Donnie Stegemoller Realtors.