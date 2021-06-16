Two Brownwood FFA students receive Houston Livestock Show scholarships

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood High School 2021 graduates Hunter Day and Tanner Roberts have been selected to receive the Houston Livestock Show scholarship in the amount of $20,000.

This is a renewable scholarship, which means, after two years if they meet the qualifications and standards of the scholarship, they could be awarded $16,000 each.

Thanks to the generosity of numerous scholarship donors, the Texas FFA will award more than 140 scholarships to graduating seniors through its academic scholarship program. These scholarships are awarded based on academic and FFA achievements as well as the member's performance in an interview process.

Day and Roberts were both asked questions about their experience in the FFA and their plans.

Hunter Day

Day plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science, and will go on to become a veterinarian.

Day elaborated on what he learned from the Supervised Agricultural Experience (program, which involves agricultural activities outside of classroom and laboratory time.

"As a livestock producer and a showman, I am forever thankful for the stock show industry," Day said.

Day has been showing market swine since the third grade, and showed market lambs his final two years in high school.

"Very quickly, I began to spend more time at my local ag barns than I did in my own living room," Day said.

The hard work and responsibility from showing livestock prepared Day for his future and gave him a strong work ethic.

When asked what it meant to wear the FFA jacket and serve as a representative of the Texas FFA Association, Day explained how his understanding of the iconic symbol has developed.

"I never understood what it meant to wear the corduroy jacket of the FFA," Day said. "What may appear to some as an outdated and uncomfortable jacket has become a symbol of opportunity and growth for me.

"I'm proud to wear this jacket and serve as a representative for the greatest youth organization in (Texas)."

Tanner Roberts

Roberts plans to attend Blinn College and major in nursing. He wants to work as a registered nurse for a few years, then earn a doctorate of nursing degree and become a nurse practioner.

Roberts said his FFA experience helped build the skills he'll need.

The organization is more than what many initially think, Roberts said.

"From other people's perspective, many do not know what the FFA is other than stock shows," Roberts said. "Every time we were doing anything in the community, and we had our jackets on, I would always have people come to me and ask, 'what animal do you show?'"

The FFA is more than stock shows and livestock judging; the FFA and agriculture, in general, are much more than farmers and ranchers, Roberts said.

"It helps develop skills that will help anyone, no matter what aspect of life they come from," he said.

People from every aspect of life work in agriculture, and there are activities including business events, entomology and wool judging, Roberts said.

"If I told someone, I was in HOSA (Future Health Professionals) and FFA in high school, most people would be surprised if I told them that the FFA helped me more," Roberts said.

He said students who aren't involved in farming or ranching might not see the benefit the the FFA.

"The point of the organization is to learn about agriculture and appreciate it, which will cause a lot of people to become inspired and pursue a job in the agriculture sector, but it should not be the goal," Roberts said.

"The goal of the FFA should be to make better doctors, lawyers, teachers, etc. Scholarships like this one are a great way to attract these people to the FFA, and I am confident that if people get involved in the FFA, then the organization will get them to stay."