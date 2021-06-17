Senior Citizens Center plans grand re-opening July 12

Special to the Bulletin

After 15 months of being closed due to COVID-19, The Brownwood Senior Citizens Center is planning a grand re-opening.

The Senior Citizens Center, at 110 S. Greenleaf, will reopen at 8 a.m. July 12.

"We are opening the building back up for senior citizens to come socialize with their friends, play games, participate in the daily activities, and have lunch," director Angie Dees said via email.

"We cannot wait to see everyone and for them to see the updated Senior Citizens Center."

The building has had a facelift during the shutdown and the center will offer some exciting new features for the senior citizens, Dees said.

"We have all kinds of fun in store for them and all kinds of give aways during the first 30 days of being back open," Dees said. "So, grab a friend and come see us. We have missed you."

After its reopening, the center's hours will be:

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For additional information, call 325-646-0559 (Amanda) or 325-646-0550 (Angie)