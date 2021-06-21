Victory Life Academy announces name change, new principal

Special to the Bulletin

Victory Life Academy has been renamed Brown County Christian School, and veteran educator William Hoffman, who moved here with his family from Oklahoma, has been named principal.

The school submitted a press release for the name change and new principal:

For many years, as a ministry of Victory Life Church, Victory Life Academy has been providing Christian Pre-K to 12th grade education to the Brownwood and Early communities. This coming school year will bring about some exciting changes to the Christian school. The school has been renamed Brown County Christian School (BCCS) to better reflect the heart of the school to be a school for the whole community and county.

Along with a change in moniker, the school is welcoming a new administration. The principal, William Hoffman, is a newcomer to Texas. As a native of New Jersey, he is adjusting to the Texas summer heat but is glad to be here and be a part of the Brown County community.

Along with his wife Sarah, who will be the academic administrative assistant for BCCS, and their four sons, Hoffman just made the move to town from Oklahoma. He has worked in education for most of his adult life starting as substitute teacher where he found his passion for education. He has been a full-time teacher in both public and private schools since 2011 and is stepping into his first school administration position.

Hoffman has received a master’s degree in elementary education from Grand Canyon University and a second master’s degree in education administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. “We want to partner with not just Brownwood or Victory Life Church members but with all of the surrounding communities to allow parents the option of an affordable, enriching Christian-based education," Hoffman said in the release.

The release also states:

"At Brown County Christian School, one of the goals is to develop a partnership with parents that will teach and reinforce Biblical values which relate beyond the classroom setting and into the world in which we live. BCCS provides a consistent and healthy Christ-centered environment for children from PK-4 to 12th grade. The school strives to nurture a child’s development through excellent academic programs, taught from a Biblical worldview, so that they may become not just academically sound but grow in their spiritual walks as well. To assist students in their quest for knowledge and growth, BCCS offers a rigorous, Biblically integrated college preparatory program that can be customized to the child."

Victory Life Academy pastor Craig Smee said:

“We are a church that truly wants to impact our community. For a long time the perception was that the school we supported was for the members of our church only. This was not our heart or our intention. We really wanted the community to know that our school is open to all, so we decided to rename Victory Life Academy Brownwood to Brown County Christian School. We cannot wait to see the community welcomed into the school under the direction of it’s new principal, Mr. William Hoffman."

School at BCCS begins Aug. 18, and enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is open for Pre-K through 12th grade with options for both in-classroom traditional setting as well as distance education. Visit www.bcc.school to learn more. Questions are welcome at info@bcc.school or 325-641-2223.