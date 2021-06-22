Paving project planned for Brownwood airport

The taxiways and parking aprons at the Brownwood airport will be getting new paving.

Brownwood City Council members approved the city's share Tuesday of just under $31,000 toward a Texas Department of Transportation Aviation grant. The project is expected to begin in September. Jay Mills Construction of Stephenville, which was earlier awarded a contract of just over $1 million, will have up to 180 days to complete the project.

The total cost of the project including construction administration and quality assurance is $1.3 million, council members were told. The city's share of $30,899 includes a COVID Relief Fund discount, which has been applied to the local match.

TxDOT Aviation has deemed the taxiways and aprons at the Brownwood airport as out of conformance with Federal and state standards, council members were told. Those areas have have had very little maintenance since 2001.

In other business Tuesday, council members:

• Approved funding a community wayfinding signage project up to $150,000 of reserve Hotel Occupancy Tax funds. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce has been developing the project for several years and has hired National Sign Plaza to develop and implement the signs.

The goal is to compliment other tourism efforts to "show that Brownwood is a visitor friend city" while directing visitors and travelers passing through town to tourism attractions, council members were told. This phase of the project consists of approximately 26 signs directing traffic to more than 20 destinations.

National Sign Plaza will make the signs, work with TxDOT and the city on placement in the right of way and install the signs.

• Approved a lease agreement for office space in the Adams Street Community Center for Keep Brownwood Beautiful executive director Pilar Roy.

• Approved the donation of a 1996 Ford Ranger and a 100-gallon plastic tank to Greenleaf Cemetery. Council members earlier declared both items as surplus.

• Ratified early action by the Brownwood Municipal Development District to approve a Building Improvement Incentive Grant for $4,500 to Willie's T's. The business is making improvements to its building at 909 Pecan.