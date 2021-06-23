Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

June 28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks Pens

29 – State Fair Lamb & Goat Validation 9:00am at the Extension Office

29 – Recordbooks Due to the Extension Office – Final Copy

July 1 – County Council Interviews 12:00pm at the Extension Office

5 – Extension Office Closed for Independence Day

7 – 9 – Multi-County Camp, Brady, Texas

12 – Deadline to Enter West Texas Fair

13 – Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show, Brady, Texas

27 – Hunter Education Classroom Course 8:00am – 5:00pm at Brownwood Claybird Club at Brownwood Country Club

2021 – 2022 STEER/HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 28, 2021, 9:00am – 11:00am (MUST BE IN LINE BY 11:00am) at Bob Clarks pens. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

STATE FAIR LAMB AND GOAT VALIDATION

If you are exhibiting a lamb and/or goat at the State Fair, there will be validation on June 29th 9:00m at the Extension Office. You must have purchased a tag to validate. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

BROWN COUNTY 4-H COUNCIL OPPORTUNITY

Are you interested in being a Youth Leader? Do you want to be someone that younger 4-H members can look up to? Well, here is your chance!!! The past Brown County Council has been amazing, and we are looking for more 4-H members to join the team.

What is County Council? The Brown County 4-H Council is a team in charge of providing leadership, planning, and help improve the 4-H program. Each of these 4-H members represents the 4-H program throughout the year at many different county and district events.

How do I become a member? Council officers are elected by current officers and County Council Delegates from each club.

Age: Must be 13 years old by June 22, 2022.

When? July 1, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at the Extension Office.

What do I need to apply?

A 2-3-minute speech about yourself and why you want to be on County Council.

Complete a County Council Application (Contact the Extension Office)

If you have any questions about being on County Council, please contact Nick Gonzales.

BROWN COUNTY 4-H WALK ACROSS TEXAS AND WELLNESS LEAGUE

Brown County 4-H and the Healthy County Program are partnering for Walk Across Texas and Wellness League. This is a great opportunity to get moving and challenge yourself and family!

Get 8 people (friends, family, or teammates) to form a team and walk 832 miles in 8 weeks.

This is being sponsored by Brown County 4-H and Healthy County Program.

We will have prizes for teams. If you are interested in joining contact Nick Gonzales or Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386.

HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSROOM COURSE BEING OFFERED IN BROWNWOOD

There is going to be a Hunter Education Classroom Course on July 27, 2021, 8:00am-5:00pm at the Brownwood Claybird Club at the Brownwood Country Club.

This course is designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years of age and above. The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. All materials are provided. The fee for the certification is $15. Please bring a sack lunch as there will not be time to leave for lunch.

Pre-Registration is required. You can register by going to the following link: https://tpwd.elementlms.com/checkout/

For additional information please contact Bobby Clark 361-597-0310 or the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

WEST TEXAS FAIR, STATE FAIR, & HEART OF TEXAS FAIR

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows:

West Texas Fair – July 12th

State Fair of Texas – August 12th

Heart of Texas Fair - TBA

The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Nick G

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

