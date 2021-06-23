Hendrick brings orthopedic robotic-assisted surgery back to Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

As Hendrick Health continues expanding technological procedures across the region, robotic arm-assisted hip and knee joint replacement surgeries are once again being offered at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood (HMCB).

”We are pleased to be able to bring back this advanced technology to the residents of our community,” said Krista Baty, HMCB Chief Administrative Officer/CNO. “The robotic-arm assisted applications for use with its Mako System, has dramatically transformed the way these procedures are performed. Hendrick is committed to providing quality innovative technological advances in care, and we are excited about the future of healthcare for our patients.”

Robotic-arm assisted surgery for joint replacement is designed to offer greater accuracy for implant alignment and positioning. The technology allows surgeons to create a patient-specific 3D plan of the knee or hip to be used while the surgeon controls the robotic-arm to execute the procedure.

“This procedure is a wonderful option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease,” said Dr. John Masterson, orthopedic surgeon at Hendrick Clinic-Orthopedics. “Each patient’s surgical plan is personalized through the use of a virtual 3D view system, pre-operatively creating a clear plan for positioning the implant before entering the operating room. In addition, the procedure has been proven to reduce pain in the first eight weeks of recovery and often leads to better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.”

Masterson is currently the only orthopedic surgeon in Brownwood using robotic-arm assisted surgery for total knee and total hip replacement procedures.