Visit Early sets series of three summer concerts

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — Visit Early announced a summer concert series featuring three local venues or businesses on three nights throughout the summer.

• Creed Fisher will headline the first series with Jeff Martin opening for him at 5:30 p.m. July 30. Fisher and Martin will perform at Summer Nights on the Streets of Los Trece, at 3901 Highway 4-183 East in Early. Summer Nights will have vendors and food trucks available as you explore the streets of the old west town of Los Trece.

• The second concert in the series will be hosted by Bruner Auto Family at 5p.m. Aug. 6. The concert will coincide with the Community Pep Rally as the community gears up for the return to school and Friday night football.

Bruner Auto Group is at 224 Early Blvd.

All the local schools in Brown County will be introduced along with their bands playing select songs. Hot dogs, popcorn and Dr. Pepper will be available. The Community Pep Rally will culminate with a free concert featuring Chris Colston and home town artist Kyler Dean.

• The final summer concert will be the 9-11 Tribute Concert hosted by Stagecoache honoring local heroes.

Stagecoache is at 400 Old Comanche Road in Early. Walk this Way, a Tribute to Aerosmith, and Escape, a Dallas Journey tribute band, take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 11. The Dubὀn Family Foundation will present donations and honor local police, fire and veteran foundations.

For further information and ticket information visit the Early CVB page on Earlytx.net.