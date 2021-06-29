Brownwood ISD participates in Summer Feeding Program

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood ISD is participating in the Summer Feeding Program through Aug. 6. Meals are provided to all children age 18 and under at no charge and enrolled students up to age 21 with disabilities.

• Northwest Elementary School Cafeteria, 311 Bluffview, Brownwood. Monday – Friday, June 7 – August 6,

Meal Distribution: Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Brownwood High School, 2100 Slayden, Brownwood. Monday – Friday, June 7 – August 6,

Meal Distribution: Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Boys & Girls Club, 1701 Ave. L, Brownwood. Monday – Friday, June 7 – August 6,

Meal Distribution: Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Pick up a lunch for the day and breakfast for next day.

There is no meal service July 5-9.