Nominations sought for quarterly Brown County first responder recognition

Special to the Bulletin

The First Responder of the Quarter will be recognized during the July 12 meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, and community members are asked to send nominations to the Emergency Management Office by July 6.

Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston said in a press release:

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly earlier announced a new program to recognize first responders in Brown County for going above and beyond to serve the citizens of Brown County. This is a way to say a special “thank you” for service.

Nominate a first responder who you believe shows the dedication of those who take care of the community on a daily basis and help the citizens of Brown County through some of their most difficult times during an emergency.

One first responder will be recognized quarterly beginning with the July 12 commissioners court meeting. make a nomination, email a short note to the Brown County Office of Emergency Management (emc@browncountytx.org) with the name of the responder and agency, and a description of why you the recognition is deserved.

These nominations will be reviewed and a quarterly First Responder Recognition will be chosen by the chaplains volunteering to serve in the Brown County Office of Emergency Management Chaplains’ Service. You may also call the Brown County Office of Emergency Management at (325) 643-2828 to make your nomination if you do not have email access.

Criteria for nominations:

Candidates must have demonstrated one or more of the following actions:

Recognition by their colleagues or those they serve

Consistent excellence in the performance of their duties

Consistent dedication to their official responsibilities

Responsibilities and skills within their profession.

Compassion for those in need

Service above and beyond the call of duty

First responders eligible